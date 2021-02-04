Local dispensary creates vaccine incentive to increase “herb immunity”

KENNEWICK, Wash — One local cannabis dispensary is encouraging Tri-Citians to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a new and unique offer.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 3rd, anyone with proof of the vaccine can get $10 dollars off of any $20 dollar or more purchase at Green 2 Go in Kennewick. The deal is redeemable for each of the two rounds of vaccinations.

Steve Lee, the owner, said inspiration came after hearing from customers about discounts in other states. However, giving away marijuana isn’t legal in Washington, so he had to work with the state’s liquor and cannabis control board to figure out something different.

“We reached out and said, hey, we really want to incentivize the behavior of getting the vaccine,” Lee said. “There’s talk about getting things back to the way they used to be. Vaccines are the best, proactive single step action that any individual can take.”

Lee added that this program also helps protect his staff from the virus.

“It’s a great idea to provide for the health and well-being of our staff and other customers to incentivize vaccinated customers to come shop at our store,” Lee said. “The more vaccinated customers we have, the less likely we are to get any sort of transmission cases of COVID-19 from customer to employee.”

But while some might feel the deal is “too much,” Lee said it works because it brings the vaccine up in conversation.

“That’s really what this was born out of. How can we help to change the climate around this topic in a way that makes it friendlier, easier, and to some people, funnier, to talk about?” Lee said.

Lee said there are currently no plans to stop the promotion since he wants younger people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine to have a chance at the deal.

You can visit the dispensary at 214307 E. Sr 397, Kennewick, WA 99337.

