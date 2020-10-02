Local dog rescue aims to raise funds for medical fees

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month and one local rescue is holding fundraisers to help their pets who currently need medical procedures.

Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue is a non-profit organization that focuses “mainly on saving dogs that are at risk in our region and placing them with adopters throughout the Pacific Northwest,” according to their site.

To kick off the month, the rescue is holding a “Popcorn for Puppies” sale where 50% of the proceeds will go toward medical help.

Customers can order classic flavors like butter, white cheddar, and caramel. Other flavors include jalapeño-cheddar and peanut butter and milk chocolate.

🍿🍿 Popcorn for Puppies!!🍿🍿Grab some popcorn while helping out Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue. Mikey’s takes on the… Posted by Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue on Monday, September 28, 2020

The fundraiser ends on October 2nd, but one volunteer said to look out for opportunities coming weekly.

“We’re aiming to reach $10,000 dollars by the end of October so that’s our ultimate goal and how we’re going to get there is from all of these different fundraising opportunities,” Jessey Bement said.

Bement added that in her eight years of working with the rescue, the loyal community keeps her coming back.

“It’s through donations from our pet community that we get the

support that we need to continue to take in these dogs and give them the care that they need.”

So far, the popcorn sale has raised nearly $1,300 overnight.

For more information on upcoming events, click here.