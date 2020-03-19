Local domestic violence crisis line remains open during coronavirus pandemic

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin counties have closed their doors during to coronavirus concerns. However, help is still there.

Walk-in services will remain closed through April 24. Legal and safety planning advocacy will be done over the phone. While they don’t know if domestic violence will increase due to isolation from the coronavirus, domestic violence services said people still have the ability to reach out for help.

“Our crisis line is available. Not just for emergency situations but also if somebody just needs to talk,” said crisis coordinator, Shannon Snapp. “If they’re, you know, getting out of a DV situation or they’re in one or you know, it’s been a while but things are triggering them. We’re available to talk on the phone at any time — 24 hours a day.”

While support groups have also been canceled there are other ways to cope.

“Make sure they’re getting outside, getting exercise, calling friends or family,” Snapp said. “Making sure that they’re staying in touch with their support network.”

In addition to the crisis line being open, the domestic violence shelter remains open.

Those searching for help can call the crisis line at (509) 582-9841 ext. 1.

