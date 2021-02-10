Local entrepreneur creates virtual “Own Your Business” program

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

RICHLAND, Wash — Tuesday marks the first session of a Richland woman’s newest venture into helping other local minority-owned businesses.

Chauné Fitzgerald, the founder of Women of Wisdom, created “Own Your Business” which is a free and virtual six-week course for Black and people of color-owned businesses.

Every Tuesday, starting Feb. 9th, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., owners of all levels have the opportunity to “interact and be able to ask questions about how to keep their businesses afloat.”

Fitzgerald said she was inspired after hearing stories of business owners who couldn’t apply for grants because “their paperwork wasn’t in order.”

“Own Your Business was developed to help local business owners apply for the working funds and CARES act that they need,” Fitzgerald said. “They didn’t qualify for some of the resources that became available [during the pandemic] because they didn’t have certain things to apply for some of the federal funds.”

Fitzgerald said if it wasn’t for the pandemic, these issues may have not been brought to the light.

“A lot of these issues would not have been identified and it gave a lot of those who have been operating an opportunity to speak up,” Fitzgerald said.

While her goal is “to develop as many African-American and minority business owners as I can in the next few months,” it can only happen with financial help.

Currently, Women of Wisdom is also a “resource in the community for food insecurity” and they have multiple programs including childcare assistance, emergency lodging support” and more.

“As an organization, we will be relying heavily on donations moving forward due to our increase of programs,” Fitzgerald said. “We look forward to anyone who would like to volunteer or who would like to be a part.”

To donate or receive the business program link, email wowtricities@gmail.com.

