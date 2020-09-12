Local expert says the smoke and ash in the air can benefit your plants

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

RICHLAND, Wash.–It’s common knowledge the smoke we’ve seen in the air is bad for your health and mood, however it may have some positive effects for your plants.

Plants use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water in a process called photosynthesis. Plants also play a role in making our air cleaner by turning carbon dioxide and water into oxygen . So you can imagine that when heavy smoke is in the air, it would negatively impact plants and trees, but the smoke actually spreads out the suns rays and the ash in the smoke makes for great fertilizer.

According to Lynx Scarborough, a professional Horticulturist at Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center, a little ash goes a long way.

“The ash when washed into the soil is a great fertilizer for a plant. So when the air is finally cleared again, there’s actually more nutrients in your garden,” said Scarborough.

Whether it’s clouds or heavy smoke blocking the suns rays, it has an effect on plant growth.

The process of photosynthesis is lessened when sun rays are reduced, but the smoke we saw this week diffuses the light, making it come from more directions.

Because the light is coming from different angles, the shadows under the top leaves are less intense and the lower leaves are more effective at producing food for the plant.

Scarborough says you can measure how many particles and toxins tree and plants collect to purify the air. NASA did a study in 1989, that created a list of the top plants for indoor air pollution abatement. You can click here for that study.

And for those interested in procure the benefits of photosynthesis, Scarborough says the Autumn season is ideal for planting trees. This is because the soil is warm and temperatures are cooling. So if you ever wanted to plant a tree now might be a good time cause your soil may be enriched by the ash falling from the sky. You might just want to wait till the air quality is better.