Local family aims to spread Christmas cheer through decorations

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Christmas is the Harrison family’s favorite time of the year and this season, they say they’re “going bigger than ever before.”

The Kennewick family said they were inspired to create a giant display as a way to spread holiday cheer after “the year we have all had.”

“So many families are going through so much right now, we just wanted to spread a little more Christmas cheer,” Whitney Harrison said.

Harrison added that it was important to not only encourage the community, but her two children as well.

“This actually is helping them get out of their heads and away from the computers, just spending one-on-one time with their family,” Harrison said. “With everything going on, a child’s smile is worth everything.”

On display at the house are twinkling lights, candy cane walkways, bows, stars and Santa’s mailbox.

But the Harrisons say this year they have built a custom surprise they have “never seen done outside before.”

If you’re curious, you can stop by the house every night after dark to view the lights.

On Sunday evenings, the family says they will be handing out free hot chocolate and individually-wrapped miniature candy canes.

The house is located at 1022 N. Lincoln St. Kennewick, WA 99336.

