Local family needs help for son’s heart failure treatment

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local resident has been given little time to treat his heart failure. His family is now seeking the community’s support for his treatment.

Jose Perez, 28, has suffered from heart complications for several years. Recently, he was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical in Spokane. There, doctors gave him three months to receive a heart transplant before serious complications, including death, would start occurring.

But Sacred Heart Medical couldn’t treat him. Overwhelmed with COVID patients, Perez was transferred to a California hospital, where he’s receiving a second opinion on his condition.

“He was on a waiting list for a transplant in Spokane, which was ultimately denied,” says Daniel Chavez, a family member. “Recent treatments and results and testing – they’ve kind of put a date on it.”

The Perez family is hosting Taco Feed Fundraisers to raise an initial goal of $1,000. This is so Jose’s parents, Leticia and Eric, can fly down to California and help him set a treatment plan. Costs of the heart transplant or other treatment is still being determined.

More Taco Feed fundraising events will be hosted in the coming months. Details will be posted on the Clean Sweep Tri-Cities Facebook page. Donations for the Perez family can be sent via CashApp to $emilyperez100.

