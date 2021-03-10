Local family searches for father Eddie Jasso, last seen in Grandview

PROSSER, Wash. – A family is worried sick for their missing father, Eddie Jasso. It’s been over a week since anyone has seen or heard from the 77 year old.

Veronica Ramos, his youngest daughter, said his neighbors last saw him on Tuesday driving away from his home in Grandview.

“Last Thursday, I took him some food, and he wasn’t home so I just left it on the table and came back Sunday, brought him his groceries and everything was still the same spot. It was cold in there, no heater was turned on,” Ramos said she figured her dad was with his brothers, but he wasn’t.

That’s when they started to worry.

“It was just unusual for him, usually by five o’clock he wants to be in bed,” Ramos explained.

That’s when family called police.

“I don’t even remember, it was like a blur that day I was like ‘oh my God what do I do?’ That’s when we started taking our own actions of course, getting ahold of any family members or friends that they knew,” she said.

Jasso’s truck was also missing from his home.

The siblings said their father also has issues with Dementia. They’re worried that he’s lost and confused somewhere rural.

“It’s hard not knowing where he could be, if he had some kind of accident, or a stroke or something. We just don’t know if he’s out alone or in his truck by himself somewhere,” Raul Jasso, Eddie’s son said.

The siblings said they’re thankful for family, friends and law enforcement who’ve stepped in to help.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office even took to the sky in their Aviation Unit to look for Eddie Jasso.

“Very thankful for all the help we’re getting anywhere everywhere, every text, from people we don’t know, random people are like hey we’re doing this we’re trying this and it’s beautiful,” Eddie Jasso Junior said.

As they continue to search, the family hopes that someone will spot their father.

Eddie drives a white, 1995 S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck that has a dent in one of the doors.

The Washington State Patrol has also issued a Silver Alert for Jasso.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact police.

