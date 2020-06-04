Local farmers markets: Fresh food, new rules

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Farmers markets in Kennewick, Walla Walla, and Pendleton are opening in the next few days, joining a number of others in selling produce (and more) straight from the producers — with some changes due to coronavirus concerns.

The Historic Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market begins Thursday, June 4. Organizers say the market will adapt as needed to the pandemic.*

Kennewick Farmers Market

Thursdays

4 – 7 p.m.

Flag Plaza

204 W. Kennewick Ave.

June 4 – October 22

The Richland Farmers Market reopens Friday, June 5 with some changes: One shopper per household, masks strongly encouraged, no sampling.

Market at The Parkway

Fridays

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lee Blvd. & The Parkway

June – October

The Pasco Farmers Market reopened last month with a limit on how many people can be in the market at once. Some vendors offer pre-ordering.

Pasco Farmers Market

Saturdays

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

S 4th Ave. & W Columbia St.

May – October

Prosser Farmers Market will not be opening Saturday, June 6; it is still awaiting clearance from the health department. Updates on Saturday, June 13 will be posted here.

The farmers’ market in Granger reopened Thursday, June 4. SNAP/EBT is being accepted for food; spend $5 of SNAP and get a $2 Fresh Bucks coupon from Catholic Charities good at the Granger, Pasco, Kennewick, Yakima, and Prosser (once it opens) farmers’ markets.

Granger Farmers’ Market

Thursdays

4 – 7 p.m.

KDNA Plaza

121 Sunnyside Ave.

Masks are highly recommended for customers and required for vendors in Yakima. SNAP/EBT, WIC, Senior FMNP, and SNAP Market Match are accepted: $5 of SNAP money gets you $10 to spend on grocery-store items at the market.

Downtown Yakima Farmers Market

Sundays

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

19 S 3rd St. (Capitol Theatre)

May 24 – October 11

The Yakima Farmers’ Market also takes place at the Valley Mall in Union Gap (Sears parking lot). They serve breakfast Sundays 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Yakima Farmers’ Market

Sundays

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

E. Valley Mall Blvd. & Main St.

Union Gap

May 10 – October 25

Downtown Farmers Market in Walla Walla will reopen Saturday, June 6 — 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enter on Main St., exit on Rose. They ask that you please wear a mask.

Ellensburg Farmers Market boasts new vendors, new food, new faces. There were 23 vendors for opening day. SNAP Market Match is replacing the old Fresh Bucks with a 1:1 match. Saturdays, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. on E 4th Ave., May – October.

In Oregon**, the Pendleton Farmer’s Market reopens Friday, June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. with extra safety measures and a new location: 14 SE 3rd Street (The Lodge parking lot).

Farmers Market at Maxwell Pavillion in Hermiston: Open Thursday, June 4. Food, music, local crafts and goods are available Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Milton-Freewater Farmers Market opened on Wednesday, June 3. New rules will be posted at the market: Wednesdays, 4 – 7 p.m., June – September at Orchard Park.

Irrigon has a farmers market, too. It runs on Tuesday nights after 7 o’clock.

*Governor Jay Inslee’s restriction on gatherings of 50 or more people does not apply to Washington farmers markets, which are in the same category as grocery stores

**Like grocery stores, farmers markets in Oregon can stay open; you may notice handwashing stations, distancing rules, and a physical-distance officer to patrol crowds

