Local firefighters hike Badger Mountain after Seattle Stairclimb postponed

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters from across the Tri-Cities wasn’t going to let a postponed event stop them from climbing for a cause.

The Seattle Stairclimb, hosted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, was set to take place on Sunday. Due to coronavirus concerns, it was postponed. Local agencies were expected to attend. Despite the unfortunate news, they decided to come together and climb up Badger Mountain instead.

“But what’s really cool — the silver lining in this is that we kind of get to come together as a community and all the regional teams can participate in this climb,” said Tony Jorgensen, a Kennewick firefighter.

They went up the mountain in full gear — all their clothing, air packs and boots.

While the event has not yet been rescheduled, you can still donate to the society.

RELATED: Firefighter Seattle stairclimb for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society postponed

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments