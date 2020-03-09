Local firefighters utilizing COVID-19 medical kits to protect themselves from exposure

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire departments across the Tri-Cities are taking extra steps to protect themselves and patients amid novel coronavirus concerns.

The Kennewick Fire Department and others have COVID-19 medical kits. They were created by the department and contain multiple items such as disposable sheets, masks, pillowcases, blankets, gowns and more. Firefighters have been briefed about the virus and what to expect.

“But the crews were aware. They’re thinking about it. They donned the full PPE,” said Capt. Eric Nilson, the department’s medical officer. “We ran through our processes and made sure that everyone is as clean and as safe as possible.”

Nilson said if they go to a call where someone is possibly displaying symptoms, the gear will be worn. He said it’s easy to put on and take off. They also have a mask and other supplies for the potential patient. Nilson said firefighters are taking their time and gaging the scenes amid coronavirus concerns.

“So we’re aware of it. We know how to protect ourselves,” Nilson said. “Just having this heightened sense of awareness I think helps us do that even better and that’s not a bad thing for all communicable diseases that’s out there. Everything from the flu to the common cold to coronavirus.”

As health officials have explained, Nilson is reiterating the need for handwashing, covering your cough and staying home when you’re sick.

Additionally, Nilson said to help firefighters, people who call 911 for a medical emergency should notify the dispatchers if they are experiencing any symptoms. Dispatchers in the Tri-Cities have a questionnaire for callers if they are calling about COVID-19 concerns.

