Local firing range trains first-time gun owners during COVID-19 uncertainty

YAKIMA, Wash. — As the number of COVID-19 patients increases in Yakima County, firearms sales are reportedly doing the same.

The Range — a local indoor shooting range, training facility and firearms retailer — has seen an uptick in first-time gun owners looking to purchase a firearm for self-defense purposes.

Lead instructor Dave Kettell said he’s spoken to multiple customers who are uncertain during these trying times and want to have the tools necessary to defend themselves.

“The worst part is seeing the fear in some people,” Kettell said. “We try to dispel that.”

Kettell said it’s fortunate that he’s been able to continue educating new gun owners about firearm safety through private lessons.

“The alternative, quite frankly, is giving a gun to somebody and telling them to, ‘Do the best they can,’ and watch a YouTube video,” Ketell said.

Other than private lessons, the firing range is limited to law enforcement, armed security and other members of The Range.

Appointments for one-on-one lessons can be made by calling 509-571-1449.

Another way The Range is looking to educate gun owners is through Facebook Live, where they’ve been doing updates on what’s available in the store and lessons on firearm safety.

The store itself is open for purchases and gunsmithing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, but is limited to six customers at a time.

The Range is also available for phone orders and will deliver curbside for parts, accessories and ammunition.

However, the business suggests that anyone wanting to purchase or pick up a firearm should call ahead and make an appointment to avoid waiting.

