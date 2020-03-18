Local florist hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic as customers cancel wedding flower orders

RICHLAND, Wash. — Some businesses are not required to close their doors as mandated by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee. However, those businesses are still negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simplified Celebrations, a custom wedding flower shop, has seen a drop in business. She’s lost about $15,000 on the low-end.

“I’m really hoping that the people that are saying cancellation, it’s a knee-jerk reaction and we’re just going to postpone,” said the owner, Chandra Christensen. “So then it’s just a matter of rescheduling on an already packed wedding season.”

Christensen works in her studio alone, but understands what other small businesses are going through. She’s had to cancel in-person consultations.

“The one thing about it is we’re not heavy in wedding season right now, so that helps us, ut this is the main time where we plan, so that’s the biggest problem that we have,” she explained. “You know, making sure those brides aren’t freaking out. And calm — staying calm anyway.”

One wedding has canceled on her, so she thought about what to do with the flowers meant for the event.

On Wednesday, March 18, Christensen is going to bring the flowers outside her store near Comstock Road and Casey Avenue. She’s encouraging people to bring a vase and fill it up with flowers. If people can donate, Christensen will accept them. If not, she said that’s OK, too.

“Necessities is the motherhood of invention,” she said.

Instead of hosting classes, she’s giving her customer DIY kits to create their arrangements from home. Christensen’s even thinking about doing a Facebook live to demonstrate.

Despite the setback, Christensen is not thinking about the future and is looking at other ways to get creative to stay in business to provide services.

