Local GOP chairmen: Constituents calling for Rep. Newhouse to resign

Benton, Franklin Yakima, grant Adams and Douglas County GOP chairs upset over Newhouse's impeachment vote.

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

4:30 P.M. UPDATE:

Rep. Newhouse to local Republicans: ‘I am not resigning.’

Here is a statement sent to KAPP-KVEW from Rep. Newhouse in response to the letter from local GOP chairs:

“After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the Constitution. Many Republicans have agreed with my vote, and many have disagreed. For those who disagree with me on this issue, I hope they will remember my lifelong support for conservative causes and values. I am not resigning. I am a conservative Republican who holds the principles of our Constitution and the priorities of Central Washington above all else, and we have a lot of work to do to keep the Biden Administration accountable.”

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The chairmen of six local and regional GOP groups say hundreds of Republican constituents are calling for Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-4th District) to resign.

The representatives of Central Washington chapters of the Republican Party are upset that Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans to vote Jan. 13 to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.

Newhouse, who represents the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas in Congress, voted ‘yes’ on the latest articles of impeachment following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which President Trump is accused of inciting.

RELATED: 2 Washington state Republicans support impeaching Trump

“The President took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Last week, there was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol and he did nothing to stop it,” Rep. Newhouse said Jan. 13. “That is why, with a heavy heart and clear resolve, I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment.”

RELATED: What’s next for the two WA Republicans who voted to impeach Trump?

The six GOP chairmen in Washington’s 4th Congressional District wrote Newhouse a letter dated Monday, Jan. 25, and shared it with KAPP-KVEW Local News:

As an elected official, you are placed in office by a vote of the people. It is your sworn duty as an elected official to represent the people accordingly. When a representative fails to represent the people, the people must respond. The Republican County Chairmen, in the 4th Congressional District, condemn your vote to impeach our sitting Republican President. Impeachment is reserved exclusively for “High Crimes and Misdemeanors”, neither of which existed in this case. Without due process, witnesses or evidence, your vote to impeach endorses and perpetuates another abuse of the impeachment process. Obviously, you did not sufficiently consult with those you are elected to represent. Based on our received emails, texts and phone communications, the majority of your constituents in the 4th Congressional District Republican party felt betrayed by your vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. Your defense of your impeachment vote is not adequate for the charge. It is impossible to defend the indefensible. You have promoted your own personal agenda, with complete disregard to the citizens who elected you in the Fourth Congressional District of Washington. After fielding hundreds of calls, emails and messages, we the County Chairmen of Grant, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Adams, and Douglas Counties, now question your ability to act in a manner that represents the values of the Fourth Congressional District’s constituents. Though your service to the 4th congressional district has not gone unappreciated, your vote for impeachment was blatantly against the voters’ wishes. As a result, an overwhelming majority of our county constituents are calling for your resignation as our Congressional Representative. Sincerely, Michael McKee, Grant County Chair

Mike Massey, Benton County Chair

Clint Didier, Franklin County Chair

Debra Manjarrez, Yakima County Chair

Mike Kline, Adams County Chair

Lauren Miche, Douglas County Chair

Debra Manjarrez, the chair of the Yakima County Republican Central Committee, told Crosscut that Newhouse’s vote on impeachment would “absolutely” fuel a primary challenge to the Republican incumbent congressman in 2022.

“Our members are very upset about it — they are very upset and they are very angry,” Manjarrez said Jan. 15.

“I did not come to this decision lightly. I struggled with it for the whole amount of time that was allotted to us,” Newhouse told KAPP-KVEW on Jan. 15. “My choices … it’s not about the future — the political future of Dan Newhouse. This is much bigger than that. This is the future of our nation.”

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to Rep. Newhouse’s media team for comment on the letter from county GOP chairs and will update this article when we receive it.

RELATED: Newhouse offers statement on Inauguration of Joe Biden

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.