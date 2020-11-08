Local gym hosts fundraiser for Benton-Franklin Humane Society

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Deadlifts for Doggies at Ikon Fitness in Kennewick

A local gym spent Saturday afternoon raising money for animals by working out.

Ikon Fitness in Kennewick hosted their first “Deadlifts for Doggies” event.

Competitors could bring pet toys or cash and donate to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society.

Joshua Lewois, a co-owner of the gym, said that he was inspired to do something for the community.

“We just wanted to raise some funds and get some supplies for the humane society,” Lewois said. “We’re giving all of the proceeds from the registration as well.”

Lewois added that the gym plans to hold more events like this in the future.

