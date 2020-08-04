Local hospital receives national recognition for second consecutive year

Kadlec Regional Medical Center recognized as top Central Washington hospital

Kadlec Regional Medical Center was named the top hospital in central Washington by U.S. News and World Reports magazine for the second consecutive year.

The magazine evaluates approximately 6,000 hospitals across the U.S. on a scale in various categories. Kadlec Regional Medical Center also received recognition for services provided to the region including heart bypass surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and knee replacement. The organization is ranked 10th out of all Washington hospitals. University of Washington Medical Center was ranked 1st out of all hospitals in the state.

Jim Hall, the Director of Communications at Kadlec Regional Medical Center said awards like this are not why staff members do their jobs but it is something to be proud of, especially during the unprecedented pandemic impacting the medical industry around the world.

“I would say it’s a validation of the great work that they do,” Hall said, “In this time of a very heightened, anxiousness for everybody, all the good news we can muster, it means a lot.”

Hall said the organization offers mental health support to staff members if they need it. He said the most common comment he hears from colleagues is that they are tired right now.

“This has gone on for a long time and it’s placed a lot of strain,” he said, “People have been working very hard and they come to work with that commitment every day. But obviously it would weigh on anyone, let alone someone who they’re trained professionally to do this on a very intense basis.”

COVID-19 has resulted in numerous changes to the medical industry with hospitals in need of more personal protective equipment and help from the state and federal government, but other needs have been largely overlooked. Due to the pandemic and restrictions, hospital staff fulfills the role of not only medical professionals and caretakers but emotion support systems.

“With the restrictions that are placed on visitors being able to come with their loved one, that puts extra strain on our staff,” Hall said, “I know our staff has worked very hard to serve that role of the family member, the caregiver of that patient, and that is an added piece of burden.”

