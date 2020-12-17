Local Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recognized for accomplishments

RICHLAND, Wash. — A local task force focused on stopping child pornography and other related crimes has been honored for its work.

The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been named the Best State and Local Task Force, according to a post by the Richland Police Department.

“Specifically, your peers recognized you as a state and local law enforcement task force that goes above and beyond to help HSI achieve its mission. To date, the Southeast Regional ICAC has been a force to be reckoned with,” said Special Agent Tanner from Homeland Security, according to RPD. “Through the development of proactive investigations and pioneering techniques, the SER-ICAC has netted over 80 arrests (including 11 in positions of public trust) and – more importantly – identified over 75 victims of child exploitation.”

The SER-ICAC Task Force is a partnership between the Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program is a national network ​of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.