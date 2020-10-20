Local law enforcement help collect unused meds for National Rx Take Back Day

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — If you have extras from an old prescription, local law enforcement can take those pesky pills off your hands this weekend.

Oct. 24 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and local police will be accepting medications to safely destroy them.

Getting rid of old medications means keeping them out of children’s hands, and helps reduce the risk of accidental overdose.

Resources like the Washington Recovery Helpline are available for families in need.

While you may want to flush unused pills down the drain, it’s best to bring them to a drop-off site. Medications can be bad for the environment.

Tri-Cities Area Drop-Off Sites

Pasco Police Department 4820 Road 68, Pasco, WA 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Richland Police Department 871 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kennewick Police Department 211 W 6th Ave. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Police Department 401 Homer St *or* 1016 Tacoma Ave near ER entrance You can drop off meds at these locations at any time



COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.