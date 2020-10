Local law enforcement participates on Drug Take Back Day

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

October 26th is National Drug Take Back Day and local law enforcement set up drop-off locations for the community.

Tri-Citians were able to walk up, drop their bags full of pills, and know their medications would be thrown out safely.

Officers said properly discarding medicines is important because it helps prevent accidental overdoses and from falling into children’s hands.