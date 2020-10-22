Local law enforcement to hold drug ‘take back’ event Saturday

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Getting rid of unused or expired medications can ultimately save lives, Kennewick police say.

Roman Trujillo, an officer for the department, said disposing of them properly can help reduce accidental overdoses or the pills falling into the hands of children.

To help, local law enforcement is holding drop-off locations across the Tri-Cities for the community to come and discard their medicines.

Locations are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 which is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“This is just a good way to get those expired or unused prescriptions that you have at home and get them disposed of properly,” Trujillo said.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, click here.

