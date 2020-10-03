Local man taken to hospital after drowsy driving accident

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Local man taken to hospital after drowsy driving accident Kennewick Police Department

A man was transported to a local hospital early Saturday morning after he crashed into a tree, police said.

Kennewick first responders arrived at the scene at 10th and Penn in Kennewick around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said he fell asleep at the wheel, crossed four lanes of traffic, and hit the tree dead on.

The man, who is in his late 20s, reportedly suffered “numerous broken bones” and was transported to a local hospital, according to this post by the Kennewick Police Department.