Local movie theaters reopening Friday

Theaters in Kennewick, Richland and Ellensburg are now open

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two movie theaters in the Tri-Cities reopened today, another is set to reopen next Friday, and more are getting ready to reopen very soon.

Fairchild Cinemas – Southgate in Kennewick and Fairchild Cinemas – Queensgate in Richland both reopened today (Friday, February 19).

Movies currently being played:

CROODS: A NEW AGE

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

LITTLE THINGS

MARKSMAN

MONSTER HUNTER

NEWS OF THE WORLD

NOMADLAND

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Fairchild Cinemas in Moses Lake also reopened today. The Pasco location on Convention Dr. remains temporarily closed.

RELATED: Curious about going to a movie theater? 7 things to know

Grand Meridian Cinemas in Ellensburg is back open today. It is playing the following films:

CROODS: A NEW AGE

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

LITTLE THINGS

MARKSMAN

MONSTER HUNTER

NEWS OF THE WORLD

NOMADLAND

WONDER WOMAN 1984

BLITHE SPIRIT

FREAKY

AMC Theatres announced Friday that AMC CLASSIC Kennewick 12 will reopen next Friday, February 26. AMC reopened five Pacific Northwest theaters today:

AMC River Park Square 20 in Spokane

AMC Kitsap 8 AMC in Silverdale

Cascade Mall 14 in Burlington

AMC Vancouver Mall 23 in Vancouver, WA

AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain 8 in Vancouver, WA

AMC DINE-IN Progress Ridge 13 in Beaverton, Oregon will open next Friday.

RELATED: Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

Seeing a movie will be slightly different during the pandemic: mandatory masks and social distancing at 25% capacity. AMC says it has enhanced cleaning procedures, HEPA vacuums and upgraded air filtration to further protect moviegoers.

Check the AMC Kennewick 12 website next week to see what will be playing then. AMC says TOM & JERRY hits theaters on February 26, BOOGIE AND CHAOS WALKING on March 5, THE FATHER on March 12, THE COURIER on March 19, GODZILLA VS. KONG on March 31 and NOBODY on April 2.

You can book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members at amctheatres.com/rentals or through the company’s app.

RELATED: You can rent a private AMC theater for just $99

RELATED: Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Orion Cinema’s Majestic theater and Yakima Cinema in Yakima and Grand Cinemas – Yakima Valley in Sunnyside are getting to reopen. “Stay tuned,” they say.

Our region is now in Phase 2… please stay tuned for updates! 📽️🍿 — Grand Cinemas – Yakima Valley (@GrandCinemasYV) February 16, 2021

RELATED: Doug Liman made the ultimate lockdown movie IN lockdown

RELATED: Q&A: Soderbergh on his ‘boat movie’ & the blockbuster’s fate

RELATED: Madonna to direct autobiographical movie

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.