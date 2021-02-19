Local movie theaters reopening Friday
Theaters in Kennewick, Richland and Ellensburg are now open
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two movie theaters in the Tri-Cities reopened today, another is set to reopen next Friday, and more are getting ready to reopen very soon.
Fairchild Cinemas – Southgate in Kennewick and Fairchild Cinemas – Queensgate in Richland both reopened today (Friday, February 19).
Movies currently being played:
CROODS: A NEW AGE
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
LITTLE THINGS
MARKSMAN
MONSTER HUNTER
NEWS OF THE WORLD
NOMADLAND
WONDER WOMAN 1984
Fairchild Cinemas in Moses Lake also reopened today. The Pasco location on Convention Dr. remains temporarily closed.
Grand Meridian Cinemas in Ellensburg is back open today. It is playing the following films:
CROODS: A NEW AGE
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
LITTLE THINGS
MARKSMAN
MONSTER HUNTER
NEWS OF THE WORLD
NOMADLAND
WONDER WOMAN 1984
BLITHE SPIRIT
FREAKY
AMC Theatres announced Friday that AMC CLASSIC Kennewick 12 will reopen next Friday, February 26. AMC reopened five Pacific Northwest theaters today:
- AMC River Park Square 20 in Spokane
- AMC Kitsap 8 AMC in Silverdale
- Cascade Mall 14 in Burlington
- AMC Vancouver Mall 23 in Vancouver, WA
- AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain 8 in Vancouver, WA
AMC DINE-IN Progress Ridge 13 in Beaverton, Oregon will open next Friday.
Seeing a movie will be slightly different during the pandemic: mandatory masks and social distancing at 25% capacity. AMC says it has enhanced cleaning procedures, HEPA vacuums and upgraded air filtration to further protect moviegoers.
Check the AMC Kennewick 12 website next week to see what will be playing then. AMC says TOM & JERRY hits theaters on February 26, BOOGIE AND CHAOS WALKING on March 5, THE FATHER on March 12, THE COURIER on March 19, GODZILLA VS. KONG on March 31 and NOBODY on April 2.
You can book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members at amctheatres.com/rentals or through the company’s app.
Orion Cinema’s Majestic theater and Yakima Cinema in Yakima and Grand Cinemas – Yakima Valley in Sunnyside are getting to reopen. “Stay tuned,” they say.
Our region is now in Phase 2… please stay tuned for updates! 📽️🍿
— Grand Cinemas – Yakima Valley (@GrandCinemasYV) February 16, 2021
