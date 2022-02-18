KENNEWICK, Wash. — Since 2008, the Family Learning Center in Kennewick has served a diverse group of refugees resettled in the Tri-Cities. The nonprofit’s mission is to help families thrive in their new home, focusing on education.

Since the end of summer in 2021, Pam Henager, the Family Engagement Specialist for the Family Learning Center, said they have helped 100 people, totaling more than 25 families.

“The majority of those came from Afghanistan, but people come as refugees from El Salvador, Sudan, Burma, Somalia, and Syria. All over the world, wherever the U.S. is accepting refugees,” said Haneger.

The organization offers a variety of programs from adult classes, college application guidance and after-school programs to help families transition into American society and culture. Henager said that organizations like World Relief are the resettlement agencies and the Family Learning Center works alongside those programs.

“People come wanting to learn English, wanting a better life for their kids. They have quite a short time to get on their feet. We help with the children getting started in school to make that a friendlier process for them.” -Pam Henager, Family Engagement Specialist, Family Learning Center.

Henager said that usually, refugees come from an army base or other places in the U.S. instead of straight from their home country to resettle permanently in the Tri-Cities. The Family Learning Center shared that the most recent arrivals are from Afghanistan.

The Family Learning Center supports a family in the Tri-Cities for the first five years, but Henager said they don’t limit how long someone can participate. She said children especially will need extra assistance as they grow up and look into college opportunities.

“We do help with some of the language acquisition, and we help with the children getting started in school to make it a friendlier process for them,” said Henager. Children start in the Kennewick School District after completing their medical appointments and required vaccinations.

To help children develop the brain connections needed for early education, Family Learning Center has partnered with the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC), which provides the ‘Ready! for Kindergarten’ program.

“READY! provides parents and caregivers with tools and activities to optimize children’s natural curiosity and nurture learning and development.” -Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia

‘Ready! for Kindergarten’ is designed to use all of the children’s senses to engage in active learning and teach parents to play with a purpose. “We feel like these materials help parents improve their English while they help their children,” said Henager.

“Being able to see the high-quality education that we can provide to every single child in our community for free is truly phenomenal,” said Elizabeth Barnes, the Executive Director of CRFMC. She has an extensive career in international education.

