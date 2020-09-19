Local organization aims to give back to the community

Ellie Nakamoto-White

One local non-profit, called Operation We Care Tri-Cities, is aiming to help first responders, veterans, and families in need during this upcoming holiday season.

May Hays, the president of the organization, said she was inspired after talking with members of the community.

“A lot of people were feeling what can we do as one person… but now as we unite we can do a lot,” Hays said.

The organization aims to support as many families as possible but to do so, they need donations.

Currently, they are accepting financial contributions and gently used items.

“Just be kind. Let’s be kind to another, let’s support each other and your voice does matter.”

For more information, visit their website here.

You can find the organization at 331 S. 41st St., West Richland, WA 99353.