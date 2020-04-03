Local radio personalities to provide truckers with free lunch three times a week

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local radio station duo is making sure truck drivers aren’t forgotten during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve got a bunch of friends that are truckers,” said Jen Little of Adam & Jen in the Morning on 94.9 The Wolf. “The one complaint that I continued to hear was they’re struggling to find places to get food.”

CHECK IT OUT: @AdamOnAirNOW and Jen from @949TheWolf started “Truckers Lunchables”. They’ll be handing out FREE lunch at the Plymouth Port of Entry off I-82 every M, W, F, from 11-2 #findingthehelpers @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/K506QljjxB — Carissa Lehmkuhl (@CarissaKVEW) April 3, 2020

The virus outbreak has caused truck stops and restaurants to shut down, and large trucks are too big for a drive-thru.

On Friday, Jen and Adam launched “Trucker Lunchables,” partnering with Numerica, Don Tacos and Gregory Drilling. Going forward, they will be at the Plymouth Port of Entry off I-82 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. handing out free lunches.

“Some truckers don’t have the time to stop but the ones who do pull in, we bring the food to them and they can be on their way,” said Little. “Most of them try to hand us money, and we explain to them that it’s on us, we’re taking care of you guys because you’re out there taking care of us.”

They also teamed up with the Washington Truckers Association, and now free lunch distributions are happening at six locations across the state.

If you’d like to sponsor a trucker’s lunch, click here.

