Local restaurant aims to help employees, opens for indoor dining

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A Tri-City restaurant opened their doors for indoor dining Tuesday to help their employees during the holidays amid restrictions put in place by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Kimos general manager, Kyle Chism, told KAPP-KVEW they are willing to take a stand and stay open for their employees.

“We are allowing people that want to come out and want to eat to come into the restaurant and indulge themselves in inside dining, and we’re doing it for the employees,” said Chism on Thursday.

Kimos received their third warning from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board on Wednesday, just a day after reopening for indoor dining.

“Yesterday they came in and said the next written fine was going to be a suspension of license,” said Chism.

Chism told KAPP-KVEW that the community’s support since reopening has been amazing.

