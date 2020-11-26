Local restaurant hosts ‘burgers and beer’ Black Friday deal

Ellie Nakamoto-White

As Black Friday approaches, one local restaurant is getting creative with a burgers and beer drive-thru.

Proof Gastropub is selling dinner bags filled with two “In n Out” style burgers, chips and beers or sodas for $25 at both of the Pasco and Kennewick locations.

Michael Miller, the owner, said that with the recent lockdowns he’s hoping to drum up some business.

“We’ve been resilient and just had to be creative and do things outside of the box,” Miller said. “When you take away the ability to seat people inside, it’s really tough.”

Zach Luchsinger, a server at Proof, said events like these can help bring the community together safely.

“A lot of people want to support local,” Luchsinger said.

Miller added that businesses like Proof help make up the area.

“Tri-Cities isn’t what it is, the community isn’t what it is without these types of places,” Miller said.

The drive-thru goes from noon to 3 p.m. or whenever the locations sell out. More information can be found here.

