Local restaurants partner with the Boys & Girls Club to feed families during COVID-19

RICHLAND, Wash. — With the coronavirus affecting many small businesses and families, local restaurants are partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to put food on tables of those in need.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties is partnering with Fat Olives, Dovetail and Emerald of Siam to provide dinners for families of four.

They are collecting donations of $24 to feed four people with take and bake lasagna, fresh salad and garlic bread. Their goal is to provide 100 dinners per week.

JD Nolan, owner of Fat Olives Restaurant and Catering, is grateful to have the means to give back.

“Fortunately, I’ve been able to retain most of my staff through this. I know that’s not the case for other small businesses. Anything we can do to help the community, we’re all for that,” said Nolan.

They will be making their first delivery to the Boys & Girls Club on Thursday, Mar. 26 and they will be distributed to families from there.

You can call (509) 946 – 6404 or contact Fat Olives to make a donation.

