Local restaurants seeing ‘mixed messages’ over outdoor seating guidelines

Courtesy: Old Town Station

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Local restaurant owners say they’re getting mixed messages from health official regarding outdoor seating and that whatever the rules are, they’re not being consistently enforced.

Logan Worsham, who owns Old Town Station in Union Gap, said when he put up single-person tables in its parking lot this week — six feet apart and frequently disinfected — he got a call from the Yakima Health District saying he needed to stop.

“I’m just trying to find a better suitable way that customers can enjoy their day,” Worsham said.

Prior to the pandemic, the bulk of the restaurant’s business came from people eating breakfast. Worsham said he’s had regular customers tell him they wished they had the option to sit outside.

“They don’t like food to go because by the time they get home it’s no good and they don’t eat in their car,” Worsham said.

When he was told to put the tables away, Worsham asked if people could bring their own tables and sit outside in the parking lot instead of eating their to-go food in their cars. He said one official said that would be fine, while another said it would “absolutely not be fine.”

“I’m being told so many different things, I don’t know what to believe,” Worsham said. “I don’t know what I can and can’t do.”

Other restaurants in Union Gap, including Jean’s Cottage Inn, said they have outdoor seating and have not heard anything from the health district.

Meanwhile, the Selah City Council passed a resolution Tuesday allowing local restaurants and taverns to waive many parking space requirements in order to create additional outdoor seating.

“We allowed them to use some of that space which they normally wouldn’t be able to for an al fresco or outdoor dining service area,” City Administrator Donald Wayman said.

Wayman said the resolution is letting businesses prepare for the Phase 2 reopening, which will allow restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity; if they have more outdoor seating, that adds to the number of customers they can have at one time.

At least one Selah-area business, Magic’s Pizza Shack , has already created a new seating area in its parking lot.

Wayman said the outdoor seating is not for use right now, but that if people order take out and decide to sit down, that’s their decision.

“The city is not policing that and we would find it incredibly inappropriate for restaurant owners or tavern owners to chase people out of those areas,” Wayman said. “We are going to allow people to sit where they want to sit. We’re not going to stop them.”

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the governor’s office for clarification and received the following message from spokesperson Mike Faulk:

“I have confirmed that no seating is allowed under the order. Businesses should not be doing this. The reason is that we are still trying to control the spread of COVID-19. Health guidance will be issued for Phase 2 on limited seating for restaurants, but we are not there yet.”

Attempts to reach the Yakima Health District on Friday were unsuccessful.

