Local retirement home asks for community Christmas letters

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The pandemic has shut down visitations and social events for retirement homes, causing increased loneliness for residents.

Parkview Estates in Kennewick is trying to change that, by asking the community to drop off handwritten holiday cards.

Rachel Brune, the community relations director, said she came up with the idea to put a decorated mailbox outside for the public.

“Christmas this year looks a little different with some of the restrictions going on and so I just tried to brainstorm a different way to bring joy to our residents and make sure they still have that holiday spirit,” Brune said.

She said so far they have received nearly 50 letters, but their goal is still 100 away.

“With seniors, there’s something about the mail,” Brune said. “Something as simple as a handwritten card can go such a long way with this generation.”

Brune added that this also helped the residents who might not receive something for the holidays.

“We want to share our families with the ones who aren’t able to see theirs this season,” Brune said. “This is a way that they still get to feel special during the holiday.”

Marjorie Uhling, a resident, said she looks forward to receiving mail.

“This will be a personal touch for all of us and I think it’ll be the greatest welcome for people living here,” Uhling said. “That makes all the difference in the world.”

Parkview Estates will be accepting cards in the mailbox until December 18th.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.