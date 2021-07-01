Local Richland hotel offers discounted rooms during the heatwave

Hotel rooms are up to 30% off and you also receive access to air conditioning and a swimming pool.

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

RICHLAND, Wash. — To help you stay cool in the heat, a local hotel is offering 30% off of their normal room rate and the promise of a swimming pool and air conditioning.

Best Western Plus in Richland started their discounted rates on Monday at the beginning of the heatwave.

A king bed is about $99 dollars after tax and two beds in a room will run about $103 dollars.

In just a couple of days, employees said the hotel is nearly 96% full.

“The phones have been ringing nonstop, it’s crazy,” said receptionist Alexandra Scott. “It’s so hot that the doors are shut and you can just feel it inside.”

Scott said it feels good to be able to help families in need.

“This dad came in earlier and he’s like, ‘I just need a place for me, my daughter, and my wife,'” Scott said. “It’s been nice to help people, especially people who really need it.”

Scott added that the hotel is considered essential so it’s exempt from rolling blackouts.

“Even being able to lounge by the pool and swim and just not have to worry about being in a place that’s so hot is really nice,” Scott said.

The Best Western Plus is located at 1515 George Washington Way. To reserve a room, call (509) 946-4121.

RELATED:

Kennewick woman’s death associated with extremely high temperatures

2021 Heat Wave – Yakima, Pendleton, Hermiston, Walla Walla and Ellensburg records fall, Tri-Cities falls short

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.