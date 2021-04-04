Local seniors receive egg-stra special Easter surprise

PASCO, Wash — Dozens of seniors received a sweet Easter surprise Saturday afternoon, thanks to local volunteers.

Members of Clean Sweep Tri-Cities brought homemade cards, flowers, balloons, candy, and crocheted beanies and scarves for residents at the Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco.

Organizer Mark Mckee said the event was “a blessing.”

“My heart is so full, you don’t even know,” Mckee said. “It’s just a small effort upon us to impact somebody.”

Mckee’s aunt, Donna Chappel, said she thought the surprise was “awesome.”

“It’s such a wonderful thing and so often older people get forgotten,” Chappel said.

One of the volunteers, Nikki Berglund, said she was inspired to give back after losing her grandmother during the pandemic.

“I just have a special place in my heart for the elderly,” Berglund said. “I think they deserve more than what they’ve gotten during this time.”

Berglund noted that it’s more important than ever to remember the seniors.

“There’s a lot of people that haven’t had any family or friends coming around to visit them so this is a great way to bring some brightness in their life,” Berglund said.

Mckee agreed, adding that “it’s not just the gifts, flowers and cards,” that mean the most.

“It’s the time that we spend with them,” Mckee said.

