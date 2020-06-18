Local student’s documentary recognized on a national platform

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland student is being nationally recognized for her documentary.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is hosting a student documentary showcase for their National History Day competition.

Alexandria Pereira, a sophomore at Delta High School, was selected as one of the 35 students, and she is the only person chosen from Washington state.

Her documentary is titled “Dr. Patricia Bath: Breaking Racial, Gender, Medical and Economic Barriers” and it focuses on Dr. Bath’s dedication to helping others as an ophthalmologist, humanitarian, advocate and champion for the rights of African Americans and women.

It was originally scheduled for screening in the Oprah Winfrey Theater inside the museum in Washington D.C. but due to the pandemic, they’ve made these documentaries available for viewing online.

You can view Alexandria’s project on the Smithsonian Learning Lab website by clicking, here.

