Local students get green thumbs while planting trees at a Richland park

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

In honor of Urban and Community Forestry Month, students from local schools came together to plant trees Friday afternoon at Drollinger Park in Richland.

Richland Parks and Recreation and the Sunrise Rotary helped with the event.

Miles Garofola-Lam, an area student, said this was a “super cool opportunity.”

“I feel like it’s really good to learn and to educate yourself,” Garofola-Lam said. “It’s important to do everything in our power to be more green and just doing little things like planting a tree can help the environment.”

Richland Park Ranger Jason Janosky said October is one of the best times to plant due to the cooler temperatures and moisture in the ground.

“We’re always planting trees but then we like to do stuff with the community and that’s what this is,” Janosky said.

Janosky added that the city plans to add features like more trees, playground equipment, and a gazebo later in the year.

These trees join the 5,000 others already planted in the city.

