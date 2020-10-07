Local therapeutic riding company receives gift from the community

A local nonprofit has received an accessibility ramp from the community after coronavirus derailed their annual fundraiser.

Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities, or TROT, “promotes physical, psychological and social well-being of people with special needs by providing animal-assisted therapies and activities,” according to their website.

Richard Alan, an instructor at the organization said pieces of equipment like a ramp are essential for getting disabled children and adults onto the horses.

“They can get on a horse and the horse takes them to places they couldn’t go otherwise,” Alan said.

Cynthia MacFarlan, the executive director, said the ramp wouldn’t have happened without the community’s generosity. She added that the ramp alone could have cost around $10,000 dollars.

“We are so grateful for all of the support for our riders that come to us for assistance getting on and off the horse,” MacFarlan said.

The nonprofit opened in 2014 and now has four horses and around thirty riders.

MacFarlan said with donations like this, she is excited to see what the future holds.

“One of our next big goals is getting a covered arena which then has the potential of allowing us to work year-round,” MacFarlan said.

Currently, TROT is only open for two seasons out of the year.

