Local Tri-Cities organizations receive nearly $150,000 in FEMA funding

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local nonprofit agencies throughout Benton and Franklin Counties will receive a cumulative total of $146,732 in Emergency Food & Shelter Program funding through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).

Officials say that United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties, a Kennewick-based organization serving the Tri-Cities community, will process and distribute FEMA funds to 15 programs at 14 local agencies in the region.

According to the press release, a sizeable sum of the funding will go to combat food insecurity — An issue plaguing the United States that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way president LoAnn Ayers understands the deep-rooted need throughout the Tri-Cities community and wants to be a pivotal part of that change.

“Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs in our community are not slowing down,” Ayers said. “Too many local people don’t have enough to eat or a safe place to sleep. We are happy to get this funding out where it’s most needed.”

The programs affected are listed in order of funding from United Way and FEMA below:

Domestic Violence Services: $20,000

Meals on Wheels (Senior Life Resources Northwest): $13,900

Critical Care Boxes (Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton & Franklin Counties): $13,000

Opportunity Kitchen (Columbia Industries): $12,500

Food Assistance (Tri-Cities Food Bank): $12,500

My Friend’s Place served meals (Safe Harbor Crisis Nursery): $12,500

Family Assistance (Safe Harbor Crisis Nursery): $11,950

Healthy Food Access (Second Harvest): $10,000

St. Vincent de Paul Society: $10,000

Food Assistance (Salvation Army): $8,000

Emergency Food Assistance (Riverview Adventist Church Food Bank): $8,000

Emergency Food Grocery Cards (Columbia Basin College Foundation): $5,000

Food for Good (Women of Wisdom Tri-Cities): $4,950

Lunch Buddies Food Distribution (Central United Protestant Church): $2,400

St. Vincent Center Food Bank (Catholic Charities): $2,032

