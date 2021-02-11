Local Tri-Cities organizations receive nearly $150,000 in FEMA funding
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local nonprofit agencies throughout Benton and Franklin Counties will receive a cumulative total of $146,732 in Emergency Food & Shelter Program funding through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).
Officials say that United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties, a Kennewick-based organization serving the Tri-Cities community, will process and distribute FEMA funds to 15 programs at 14 local agencies in the region.
According to the press release, a sizeable sum of the funding will go to combat food insecurity — An issue plaguing the United States that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way president LoAnn Ayers understands the deep-rooted need throughout the Tri-Cities community and wants to be a pivotal part of that change.
“Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs in our community are not slowing down,” Ayers said. “Too many local people don’t have enough to eat or a safe place to sleep. We are happy to get this funding out where it’s most needed.”
The programs affected are listed in order of funding from United Way and FEMA below:
- Domestic Violence Services: $20,000
- Meals on Wheels (Senior Life Resources Northwest): $13,900
- Critical Care Boxes (Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton & Franklin Counties): $13,000
- Opportunity Kitchen (Columbia Industries): $12,500
- Food Assistance (Tri-Cities Food Bank): $12,500
- My Friend’s Place served meals (Safe Harbor Crisis Nursery): $12,500
- Family Assistance (Safe Harbor Crisis Nursery): $11,950
- Healthy Food Access (Second Harvest): $10,000
- St. Vincent de Paul Society: $10,000
- Food Assistance (Salvation Army): $8,000
- Emergency Food Assistance (Riverview Adventist Church Food Bank): $8,000
- Emergency Food Grocery Cards (Columbia Basin College Foundation): $5,000
- Food for Good (Women of Wisdom Tri-Cities): $4,950
- Lunch Buddies Food Distribution (Central United Protestant Church): $2,400
- St. Vincent Center Food Bank (Catholic Charities): $2,032
