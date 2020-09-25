Local veterans donate new flags to Vietnam War Memorial

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Even though they haven’t served actively in years, a local group of veterans hasn’t stopped serving their country.

Early Thursday morning, they came together at the Vietnam War Memorial to pay their respects and donate two new flags in a private ceremony.

“50 something years ago, we swore an oath to the Constitution and we pledged our service to the United States. The flag is our basis,” said Kevin Veleke, a former Vietnam veteran.

Veleke said the group, who meets to maintain the roses at the base of the memorial, noticed the previous flag needed an update.

The Kennewick Police Department offered their honor guard to be part of the ceremony, which made Veleke emotional.

“I choked up a little bit when I saw all of this,” Veleke said.

The memorial is located at the base of the Cable Bridge in Kennewick.