Local volunteers donate hundreds of masks to Richland School District

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

A group of Kadlec sewing volunteers is keeping Richland School District students covered for the pandemic.

They came together to sew 500 reusable cloth masks in fun patterns like flowers, butterflies, and dinosaurs.

Ty Beaver, the communications director for the district, said these will be helpful for keeping the community safe.

“These can be things that we can give to those students that may not have the resources to have a really well-made mask,” Beaver said.

He added that most people like to have a mask that showcases parts of their personality.

“These are fun masks that the students can be proud of,” Beaver said.

Beaver said they are distributing the masks to different schools throughout the week.

RSD plans to have students return to in-person learning as early as Wednesday, October 28th.

