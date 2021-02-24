Local woman ‘thankful’ after stolen dogs, truck are found

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash — A Kennewick woman is grateful to the community and local police after her two stolen dogs and truck were found hours after they were reported missing on Monday, Feb. 22nd.

Rae Saylor said she was out doing a quick grocery run and had left her two Doberman’s in the vehicle, thinking they were safe.

“I left my keys in the ignition accidentally and when I walked out just a few minutes later, the car and the dogs were gone,” Saylor said.

Saylor said it was her worst nightmare.

“I figured I was going to bed without the dogs,” Saylor said. “They mean a lot to me.”

Saylor doesn’t have social media, so friends, family and the Kennewick Police Department took to Facebook, posting photos of the dogs and the car and contact information.

“It really surprised me because I had no idea the network that’s out there,” Saylor said. “When my phone started ringing, I realized that everyone was taking this seriously.”

She added that “people even rode the bus all day yesterday looking.

“It just makes us know that people are out there who do care. One person makes your life miserable and 25 other people are there to give you whatever help you need,” Saylor said.

The dogs and car were found by a small apartment complex on Fourth Pl. and Olympia St. but Saylor is encouraging others to not make the same mistake.

“I can’t tell you how it made me feel when I got the call that they had everything,” Saylor said. “Don’t ever leave your keys. It’s a short lesson that has long memories.”

KPD is still searching for the robbery suspect. Anyone with more information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department immediately by calling 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333. If you do call, you’re asked to cite Case No. 21-06675.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.