Locally-owned businesses will be devastated by Inslee’s announcement, Chamber says

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Locally-owned businesses will continue to operate the same after Governor Inslee announced the entire state, besides South Central Region, will move into phase two. The Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce said it’s frustrating for these owners.

Stephanie Swanberg with the Chamber said locally owned businesses have been working incredibly hard to operate in phase one and this news is devastating.

“We are really disappointed, and that is the understatement of the century. What these businesses really want, more than grants, more than PPP and idle loans, is they want to open. They just want to open even if its at a limited capacity they just wanna open those doors so they can get something flowing,” Swanberg said.

As the Government and Regional Affairs Director, Swanberg operates the Rapid Response Line. The hotline allows business owners to find resources and help during the pandemic.

Swanberg said almost everyday she hears heartbreaking stories of businesses struggling to stay open, especially those in the entertainment industry like venues.

They believe locally owned businesses will continue to suffer unless the state sends more funding to the Benton-Franklin area.

If you need help from the Chamber, you can contact their hotline at (509) 546-1613, Monday through Thursday, 10 AM to noon. They also have resources available online here.

