Locals protest current COVID-19 restrictions in front of the Franklin County Courthouse

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

PASCO, Wash. – Nearly a hundred people gathered outside the Franklin County Courthouse on Tuesday morning to protest the state’s latest COVID-19 restrictions.

The organizer of the “Let Us Work” rally, John Logue, told KAPP KVEW the purpose of the gathering was to send a message to elected officials that these restrictions are hurting local businesses and employees who can’t handle a financial hit.

Logue said many people, including himself, live with a tight budget and were already struggling financially before the pandemic. He’s also concerned with the number of businesses forced to close their doors.

“What I’m thinking about is the people that work in those places. They’re going to be out of work. The bar owners who sunk their entire lives into their place, the restaurant owners that have sunk their entire life into their establishments they’re going to lose it all,” said Logue.

Several business owners from across the Tri-Cities attended the rally. A few took the stage to share their concerns, including Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick owner, Dana Slovak. His bar has remained open in protest to the indoor dining restrictions.

Another speaker at the event was Saber Sterling from Sterling’s Restaurant. She explained her frustration with the restrictions and urged the crowd to support local businesses. “I need to stand up for my staff. They want to be at work and they don’t want to stay home and be scared,” said Sterling. Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier also spoke to the crowd. He said other commissioners should be able to make executive decisions pertaining to the restrictions. “It is just a play for power and control and we are a free country because we are a republic and our laws, our constitution says they can’t do this,” explained Commissioner Didier.

Governor Jay Inslee says the current restrictions are in place because of the rapid spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Inslee said he will consider more restrictions if the state can’t contain the surging virus.

John Logue argues that COVID-19 is manageable, and he claims the restrictions have caused an increase in domestic violence, drug abuse, and suicide.

“The so-called cure is worse than the virus,” said Logue.

Here is a list of the current restrictions that are in place until December 14th.