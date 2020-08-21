Long-time Hanford firefighter passes away due to colon cancer

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Darrell Dabling

HANFORD, Wash. – A long-time Hanford firefighter passed away due to colon cancer on Thursday, August 13, and now his wife is hoping firefighters will attend his graveside service on Tuesday.

68-year-old Darrell Dabling worked on the Hanford site for 42 years, according to the Hanford Fire Department’s union firefighters. For the first two years, he worked on Hanford Patrol before spending 40 years working with the Hanford Fire Department.

“He was a dear friend to some and loved by all. While we will miss him dearly, we know he is no longer suffering and in a better place,” union firefighters wrote in a Facebook post.

New Jersey firefighters also expressed their condolences.

The Hanford firefighters union says that Darrell’s wife reached out to ask if firefighters in Class A or Class B would attend his graveside service. They say while the service itself is limited to 30 family members, firefighters who choose to attend can maintain social distance by standing on the sidewalk nearby.

The service is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at Sunset Gardens in Richland located at 915 Bypass Highway. Sunset Gardens has an obituary for Darrell posted on their website.

Darrell is survived by his wife Linda, his five children, as well as his two brothers and five sisters.