There are 115 community members in the hospital with COVID-19 as the region adds 816 cases.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Over Labor Day weekend, the bi-county region that encompasses the Tri-Cities surpassed 40,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to a four-day update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) on Tuesday, Benton County added 490 cases and Franklin County added 326 cases of COVID-19 through Labor Day weekend. That increased Benton County’s total to 24,083 cases, Franklin County’s total to 16,112 cases, and the entire bi-county region’s total to 40,195 cases since March 2020.

This uptick is reflected in the area’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates. With 115 community members from the Tri-Cities region currently hospitalized, 30.6% of the region’s entire hospital population is battling coronavirus complications.

An overwhelming number of community members lined up at the CBC West testing site in Pasco on Tuesday. The site did not have enough staff members or resources to accommodate all of the people who sought coronavirus testing.

From August 16 to 29, 2,239 coronavirus tests returned a positive result for a positivity rate of 23.48%.

The Tri-Cities region also saw 19 community deaths to COVID-19 announced last week. While a handful of these were backlogged cases, it was the most deaths reported for the area in a single week.

According to metrics gathered by the Washington Department of Health (DOH), Franklin County has a higher 7-day case rate than any other county in the entirety of the state.

Considering the rate of infections across the area, it’s not unreasonable to expect the number of community deaths to COVID-19 to hit 400 in the near future.

