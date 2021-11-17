Longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 500 years happening this week

TRI-CITIES- Star-gazers in North America will get to witness a rare event in the sky early Friday morning, if the weather cooperates in Eastern Washington and Oregon!

The longest partial lunar eclipse since the 1400s will occur beginning late Thursday night. The peak of the eclipse is expected to happen just around 1 a.m. PST Friday. Astronomists are expecting November’s full moon to turn a reddish-orange color for more than hour.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for overcast conditions and showers Friday morning in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. If the clouds part, the event should be visible.

According to NASA, the eclipse will last three hours and 28 minutes, the longest partial eclipse of this century and the longest in 580 years.

You can read more about the upcoming eclipse here: Deep partial lunar eclipse November 18-19: Great for North America

Watch this week’s forecast here: First Alert Weather Forecast