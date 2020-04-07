Longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer passes away while hiking Badger Mountain

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels

RICHLAND, Wash. — A longtime volunteer with Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels passed away Tuesday morning during his daily hike on Badger Mountain, the organization announced on social media.

A Facebook post said Don Pratt had been a volunteer with Meals on Wheels in the Tri-Cities for nearly 19 years. He delivered meals with his dad for many years, then continued solo after his dad’s passing.

Pratt served on the Senior Life Resources Board of Directors before stepping up to the role of general contractor for Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels’ new central kitchen, Meals on Wheels cafe and administrative buildings.

“Don was a generous, kind, and humble man who truly lived our principle of putting the needs of others before his own. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. His passing is a huge loss for our community,” the Facebook post says.

