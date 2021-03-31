Longtime Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is rewarded with a hefty contract extension

SEATTLE, Wash. — Multiple reports confirm that the Seattle Seahawks and longtime wideout Tyler Lockett have come to terms on a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension. ESPN’s NFL Insider, Adam Schefter confirmed that$37 million of that sum is guaranteed.

A six-year NFL veteran who spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, Lockett has become a staple of the organization. His rapport with star quarterback Russell Wilson is long documented and their on-field chemistry results in monstrous stat-lines against the right matchup.

Lockett has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons and set a career-high with 100 catches in the 2020-21 NFL season. Furthermore, Lockett has been a touchdown magnet over the last three years, racking up 28 touchdowns in his last three seasons. He set a career-high with 10 touchdowns in 2018 and matched that mark again this past year.

At 5-foot-10, Lockett isn’t a physically imposing player; but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in speed, craftiness, and solid route running. Furthermore, Lockett is an iron man who has played in 16 games during all but one season, when he played in 15. It’s not often that a player can use his elusiveness to avoid contact and Lockett makes defenders miss regularly. By doing so, he protects his body and ensures that he’ll be ready to go when his team calls his name.

Re-signing Lockett signals that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is interested in building on the team’s incredible passing assault from last season. More so than ever, Wilson was allowed to take deep shots and make plays with his arm instead of spending most of his snaps handing the ball off to a running back. Caroll’s conservative strategy doesn’t always bode well for his wideouts, but now that Seattle is embracing Wilson’s arm, the sky’s the limit for this offense.

It also shows that the Seahawks did not draft D.K. Metcalf to replace Lockett, but instead to compliment him. On one side, you have a shifty and elusive receiver in Lockett who can make long plays down the side of the field or catch passes in between the seams to gain first downs. Inversely, Metcalf is an athletic marvel whose combination of size, power and agility make him nearly unguardable. Their profiles as players make a great deal of sense alongside each other and alleviate defensive pressure from each other.

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t had a mind-blowing offseason, but it has been efficient. With the NFL Draft just around the corner on Thursday, April 29, the organization has a chance to appease Russell Wilson’s needs and build on a competitive roster that led its division just a season ago.

