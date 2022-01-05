Looking for de-icer or salt? Here’s who has it in stock

de-icer and salt at Eagle Rock in Kennewick
Image courtesy of Eagle Rock LLC.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Winter weather is here and more snow is on the way. Many in the Tri-Cities region are looking to get de-icer and salt, but who has it in stock?

We made some calls to help you out.

IN STOCK

  • Eagle Rock LLC: 10-12 pallets of de-icer and salt as of 2 p.m.
    • 151 E Reata Rd, Kennewick, WA 99338
  • ACE Hardware Kennewick: In stock as of 2:30 p.m.
  • Griggs Department Store in Pasco: In stock as of 1:30 p.m.

WAITING ON SHIPMENTS:

  • ACE Hardware in Richland: Waiting for truck, expected in stock sometime today
  • Ranch & Home in Kennewick: Shipments expected in next day, alternatives may be in stock

OUT OF STOCK:

  • Lowe’s in Kennewick and Pasco
  • Home Depot in Kennewick and Richland

