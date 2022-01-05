Looking for de-icer or salt? Here’s who has it in stock
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Winter weather is here and more snow is on the way. Many in the Tri-Cities region are looking to get de-icer and salt, but who has it in stock?
We made some calls to help you out.
IN STOCK
- Eagle Rock LLC: 10-12 pallets of de-icer and salt as of 2 p.m.
- 151 E Reata Rd, Kennewick, WA 99338
- ACE Hardware Kennewick: In stock as of 2:30 p.m.
- Griggs Department Store in Pasco: In stock as of 1:30 p.m.
WAITING ON SHIPMENTS:
- ACE Hardware in Richland: Waiting for truck, expected in stock sometime today
- Ranch & Home in Kennewick: Shipments expected in next day, alternatives may be in stock
OUT OF STOCK:
- Lowe’s in Kennewick and Pasco
- Home Depot in Kennewick and Richland
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Two semi-trucks collide in Richland causing minor injuries
- Pasco resident, despite injuries, sets sights on becoming lawyer
- Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading quickly throughout Yakima County
- Rep. Klippert speaks on using taxpayer dollars to fund trip to election fraud symposium
- Snowmobile and pickup truck stolen from Leavenworth recovered in Kittitas County after Christmas
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.