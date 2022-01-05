Looking for de-icer or salt? Here’s who has it in stock

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Eagle Rock LLC.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Winter weather is here and more snow is on the way. Many in the Tri-Cities region are looking to get de-icer and salt, but who has it in stock?

We made some calls to help you out.

IN STOCK

Eagle Rock LLC: 10-12 pallets of de-icer and salt as of 2 p.m. 151 E Reata Rd, Kennewick, WA 99338

ACE Hardware Kennewick: In stock as of 2:30 p.m.

Griggs Department Store in Pasco: In stock as of 1:30 p.m.

WAITING ON SHIPMENTS:

ACE Hardware in Richland: Waiting for truck, expected in stock sometime today

Ranch & Home in Kennewick: Shipments expected in next day, alternatives may be in stock

OUT OF STOCK:

Lowe’s in Kennewick and Pasco

Home Depot in Kennewick and Richland

