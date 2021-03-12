Looking to give back? Head to a HAPO Community Credit Union branch

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – If you’re looking for a way to easily give back this spring, HAPO is hosting a hygiene donation drive.

Throughout the month of March, they’ll have boxes in their branches’ lobbies, where you can donate hygiene items.

They’re accepting necessities like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes or diapers.

The donations will go towards people with Empowerment Place in Kennewick. The organization, affiliated with Columbia Industries, helps anyone in need or with a disability with critical support services. This includes getting a bus pass, finding employment or applying for affordable housing.

Crystal Contreras with HAPO said everyone with the company looks forward to giving back in anyway they can.

“Over the past year, it’s been really tough on everyone, it’s been really important that we come together and support each other any way that we can this hygiene drive is just one way that we saw an opportunity to give back to our community,” Contreras, the Community Relations Director said.

All you have to do is visit your local HAPO branch, drop off a donation of hygiene items and be on your way.

