Lourdes Counseling Center workers picket over staffing concerns

RICHLAND, Wash. – Workers from Lourdes Counseling Center in Richland were outside the center Monday morning to express their concerns with their employer.

Workers gathered for a picket, claiming their employer offers wages and benefits that are not competitive enough to recruit and retain necessary staff.

“The workers, who held a leaflet action last month, are holding the informational picket to ramp up the pressure on their employer to get serious about contract negotiations,” said Tom Geiger with UFCW21.

They claim their employer is proposing that the unionized workers accept a contract without an increase in wages, and in some cases, reduces benefits.

Their fight has been going on for over eight months, according to UFCW21 Washington state’s largest private-sector union.

A similar informational picket is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at John Dam Plaza in Richland.

