Lourdes sets up overflow COVID-19 screening tent

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

PASCO, Wash. – Lourdes Health set up an additional COVID-19 screening tent outside the emergency department on Monday morning.

According to Lisa Larson with Lourdes Health, the tent is meant for overflow screening. If the emergency room area starts to get too crowded, people are sent outside to the tent for screening.

The tent is housed with one doctor, nurse, and medical technician.

Larson emphasized that it is not a drive-thru screening location, but for overflow usage for the hospital.

The hospital is encouraging people to stay home if they’re sick or contact their healthcare provider before coming into the hospital.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments